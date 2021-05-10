Rainbow Communications hosted a ribbon cutting Friday, May 7 as the company celebrated is official Atchison Office opening in the heart of Atchison located at 721 Commercial Street.
General Manager Jason Smith, CEO Rainbow Communications said, "I've always said that Atchison is just right for Rainbow. We like to play our part in supporting our communities, and we can't wait to start lighting up fiber in this town."
Building Rainbow's fiber network in Atchison involves laying and attaching more than 75 miles of fiber-optic cable within the city of Atchison, resulting in a fast and reliable Internet connection.
The Atchison Area of Chamber of Commerce presented the ribbon cutting to formally welcome Rainbow to Atchison.
