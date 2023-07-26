Sawyer Brown

Sawyer Brown crowd had high praise for the band.

2023 Amelia Earhart Festival may be over but the hundreds of people that worked to help make this a great year need to take a bow. Organizers Karen Seaberg and Jacque Pregont had nothing but praise for everyone who made this year’s festival special.  

“Changes were made, and we just didn’t know how the festival goers would react,” Seaberg said, alluding to the entertainment on Friday evening that usually was held at Warnock Lake. 