2023 Amelia Earhart Festival may be over but the hundreds of people that worked to help make thisa great yearneed to take a bow. Organizers Karen Seaberg and JacquePregonthad nothing but praise for everyone who made this year’s festival special.
“Changes were made, and we just didn’t know how the festival goers would react,”Seabergsaid, alluding to the entertainment on Friday evening that usually was held at Warnock Lake.
“We know the food vendors did better because it was easier for people to get around and it made the festival feel more cohesive,” Seaberg added. “Commercial Street was busy all day, the riverfront was full Saturday night, the aerobatics and fireworks were fantastic. The food vendors werevery happy,” she concluded.
“One thing that helped this year was having Mary Jane Sowers as assistant coordinator. She did a wonderful job and helped both Jacque and me. We are thankful to have her help going forward,” Seaberg said.
“I postedvery earlythat change is hard for people.Perhaps noteveryone will agree, but we have received tremendous positive feedback on our Friday night Music on the Riverfront,”Pregontsaid.
“I would mention that there seem to be rumors about no fireworks next year - that is absolutely false, and I have no idea where it came from;apparently itshowed up on Atchison Chat,”Pregontjust shrugged her shoulders.
Pregontsaid the Sawyer Brown concert had approximately 3500 people attend. The band has posted some pictures from the concert on their web page. “I feel that bringing theconcertdowntown allowed people to be able to walk around the booths and then just walk over to the concert area, it really worked,” she said.
The museum had over 550 people during the festival. “People came early and stayed late,”Pregontsaid. “We had no idea of what to expect but it certainly was a great turnout,” she added.
“People came from many places, and we are going to be checking zip codes at themuseum,but I do know we had people from El Paso and Austin, Texas, Ohio, Arkansas and Canada,”Pregontpointed out.
“We received praise from people for how exceptionally well they were treated. They also pointed out how the hotels were greathosts,and the hotels were filled,”Pregontsaid.
“Every year we feel that the symposium is thebest, but truly, this year was phenomenal! The luncheon was very well attended. I believe everyoneenjoyed themselves and the new culinary staff at the college serveda very goodmeal. My only wish is that more people took advantage of the wonderful symposium and lunch,”Pregontreported.
The organizers take the week after the event to rest and next week they will begin planning for the 2024 Amelia Earhart Festival. If you have people coming for nextyear'sfestival it is advisable to call for hotel reservations now.
