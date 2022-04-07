When the COVID-19 pandemic hit hardest in 2020, many Americans stayed home. Outings were limited, including regular checkups to the doctor.
Connie King was among those who put off routine health care. The retired nurse skipped not only her six-month cleanings at the dentist but her annual visits to the OBGYN and her primary care provider.
“As a former nurse, I could only imagine what medical staff were dealing with,” King said. “I figured I wouldn’t bog down the system with my simple office visits. I also didn’t think the pandemic would last as long as it has.”
King eventually got back into the swing of things. In late 2020, she made her first appointment since the initial shutdown, for February 2021.
“It felt good to feel a sense of normalcy,” she said. “But I know a lot of others were still not making appointments. The doctor’s office that day seemed emptier than usual.”
After the visit, she learned there was a small spot on her breast that needed to be looked at further. The good news is it ended up being benign, King said. She said she wonders how many others weren’t as lucky.
More than 9 million cancer screenings were missed or delayed during the pandemic, according to a study by JAMA Oncology. The study stated that screenings for breast, cervical, colon and lung cancer across the board dropped more than 50% during COVID-19 versus pre-pandemic times.
Dr. Heather Clark, a local dentist, said she’s seen patients at all ends of the spectrum in the last two years. Her office, Clark Family Dentistry in St. Joseph, closed for seven weeks in the spring of 2020 under the American Dental Association guidelines.
“There were some (patients) who didn’t really care and some were angry we had to close,” she said. “Others stayed home. We are still seeing some people coming back now. We’ve seen that trickle in of patients in the last year or so. A majority of people were ready to come in.”
The suggested guideline for regular dental checkups varies. A three-to-four-month cleaning should be done for anyone diagnosed with gum disease or who has a history of high risk for cavities or other health conditions. For patients that have had healthy teeth and gums, a check-up should be done every six months.
One thing Clark said she and her staff are seeing is an increase in oral health concerns from increased mask use. Mouth breathing can cause an increase in gum inflammation, bleeding gums, dry mouth, gingivitis and more calcium build-up on the teeth.
“With those conditions, we’re seeing increased decay and that has increased more rapidly,” she said. “They aren’t producing the saliva they need to break up the plaque and break down food build-up.”
When getting back into regular checkups either at the dentist or primary care physician, Clark suggests asking to be on some sort of cancellation list and being willing to be flexible.
“In the reverse, honor your appointments,” she said. “Make sure you show up. It’s about being courteous not only to the doctor but other patients, too. Health care is important. So, keep that appointment.”
Clark said health care shouldn’t be put off. She had a patient come in recently who she hadn’t seen since before the pandemic. What had obviously started as a simple cavity had grown to a completely decayed tooth.
“They had to lose the whole tooth,” she said. “Don’t put off dental care. There’s so much to oral care. Keeping diabetes under control, stroke or heart attacks. It can decrease your risk. There’s also studies that show cause and effect of the connection between Alzheimer’s and poor oral health.”
