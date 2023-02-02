Traditionally in past centuries, February 2 marked the end of the Christmas season. This is hard for many today to believe in a culture where some people take down their Christmas trees on the day after Christmas and the Valentine's Day candy appears in the stores. This date, though, marks the end of the infancy narrative in the gospel of St. Luke. It is forty days after the birth of Jesus, when, in Jewish practice, the family of a newborn comes to the temple to perform certain rituals. It marks the offering of the baby to God and the end of the period of purification of the new mother.
The Christian Feast of the Presentation in the Temple has also been known as Candlemas Day because it was the day on which all the candles to be used in the new year were blessed. This custom represented the coming of the light of Christ into the world and casting out the darkness. It is also associated with part of the story that St. Luke tells. In chapter 2 of the gospel, beginning at verse 25, we are told that there was a venerable old man in the temple named Simeon who had the gift of prophecy. He had asked God that he could live to see the coming of the Messiah and, as soon as this family came, he knew that God's promise had been fulfilled. He offered the following prayer to God: "Now let your servant depart in peace, according to your word; for my eyes have seen your salvation which you have prepared in the presence of all peoples, a light for revelation to the Gentiles, and for glory to your people Israel" (Luke 2:29-32).
He knew that he had seen the light that would now shine to enlighten the world. But since that time, no one need pray to be kept alive to see salvation. It is here; the light is shining and all we have to do is recognize it as enthusiastically as Simeon did. There was another prophet in the temple that day as well, and she too immediately felt that light of revelation. Her name was Anna and Luke tells us that she was 84 years old. She had been widowed at an early age after only 7 years with her husband, and from that time forward had spent her life in prayer in the temple "day and night."
There is no mention of her having made a deal with God to live until the arrival of the Messiah, but she was no doubt living in that same hope and anticipation. For her, being at prayer in the temple must have just felt like the right place to spend her life. Perhaps it is significant that these two people were said to be very old. They must have seen a lot in their lives and it was not all goodness and light. In fact, after Mary and Joseph hear all of the pleasing words of assurance about their son's destiny, they also hear Simeon say that Jesus will be the cause of the rise and fall of many people, and Anna warns Mary that she too will feel as if a sword has pierced her heart because of him.
But this story shows us that the waiting can pay off in big ways. Since we have become witnesses to the birth and life of Jesus, we can rest assured that we can now go in peace as Simeon did. No matter if our life is long or short, we can spend time in the kind of fervent prayer Anna experienced and we can look upon everyone we see as an image of Christ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.