Traditionally in past centuries, February 2 marked the end of the Christmas season. This is hard for many today to believe in a culture where some people take down their Christmas trees on the day after Christmas and the Valentine's Day candy appears in the stores. This date, though, marks the end of the infancy narrative in the gospel of St. Luke. It is forty days after the birth of Jesus, when, in Jewish practice, the family of a newborn comes to the temple to perform certain rituals. It marks the offering of the baby to God and the end of the period of purification of the new mother.

The Christian Feast of the Presentation in the Temple has also been known as Candlemas Day because it was the day on which all the candles to be used in the new year were blessed. This custom represented the coming of the light of Christ into the world and casting out the darkness. It is also associated with part of the story that St. Luke tells. In chapter 2 of the gospel, beginning at verse 25, we are told that there was a venerable old man in the temple named Simeon who had the gift of prophecy. He had asked God that he could live to see the coming of the Messiah and, as soon as this family came, he knew that God's promise had been fulfilled. He offered the following prayer to God: "Now let your servant depart in peace, according to your word; for my eyes have seen your salvation which you have prepared in the presence of all peoples, a light for revelation to the Gentiles, and for glory to your people Israel" (Luke 2:29-32).

