St. Benedict Catholic School is inviting youngsters to be a part of the high-energy, hands-on STEM summer camp.
Camp Invention, a science, technology, engineering and math-based program will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The camp commences Monday, June 7 through Friday, June 11 at SBCS.
Throughout Camp Invention week students will take part in several modules where they build, invent, solve and create.
Parents can register their children at:
https://invent-web.ungerboeck.com/progra.../moreinfo.aspx...
Parents who registered kiddos before the Tuesday, April 13 deadline are eligible to $35 off their registration fee.
For more information contact SBCS at: 913-367-3503.
