U.S. jobless claims rise to 286,000, highest since October
WASHINGTON | The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to the highest level in three months as the fast-spreading omicron variant continued to disrupt the job market.
Jobless claims rose for the third straight week — by 55,000 to 286,000, highest since mid-October, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The jump in claims marked the biggest one-week increase since mid-July.
The four-week average of claims, which smooths out weekly volatility, rose by 20,000 to 231,000, highest since late November. Economists said that last week's claims may have been inflated by the Labor Department's attempts to tweak the numbers to account for seasonal variations; unadjusted, applications fell last week by more than 83,000.
NYC's mayor invests first paycheck in cryptocurrency
NEW YORK | New York City's new mayor, Eric Adams, plans to convert his first paycheck this week into two cryptocurrencies, which he has been hyping as a potential economic engine for the city.
The Democrat's office announced Thursday that Adams' first salary payment will be deposited with Coinbase, an online platform used for buying cryptocurrency, and then converted into Ethereum and Bitcoin.
The city noted in its news release that federal labor rules bar the city from paying employees in cryptocurrency, but that any worker paid in U.S. dollars can use an exchange to buy cryptocurrency.
Japan's imports hit record highs on surging energy prices
TOKYO | Japan's exports and imports both reached record highs in December, largely because of surging oil prices and a weaker yen, the government said Thursday.
Japan's imports last month surged 41% from the same month a year earlier. Exports rose 17.5% from the previous year, on stronger shipments of autos and computer chips.
Imports have now risen for 11 months straight, while exports have risen for 10 consecutive months, the Finance Ministry said.
Japan logged a trade deficit in 2021 of $12.9 billion, as exports for the year grew 21.5％ while imports climbed 24.3％.
