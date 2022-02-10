Every year, as part of its annual meeting, the Brown County Conservation District honors local farm families with Banker’s Awards for soil conservation.
This year, the meeting is a virtual event due to concerns over COVID-19 and will be aired on the district’s Facebook page. Among normal orders of business, the district also will highlight the four Banker’s Awards.
The following are the recipients of this year’s awards:
Eric and Kristi Wenger
– Soil Conservation
Eric Wenger was born and raised a fourth-generation Brown County farmer. Growing up, he learned the importance of taking care of the land from his father, Harry.
Wenger bought a tract of land east of Mercier in 2014. He was able to use federal EQIP funds to install tile lines, build terracing, control significant ditching and prevent soil erosion from going into the little Delaware. He decided to expand the soil conservation beyond the EQIP projects and worked with NRCS to determine optimal tile sizing and terracing plans that were implemented by McClain Excavating for the entire 100 acres of cropland.
The conservation plan was designed to provide adequate tile placement and sizing to slow down water runoff and prevent erosion and ditches over the next decades and build topsoil, especially in the hilly areas.
Rodney Lierz is the current operator. He encouraged Wenger to start conservation work soon after buying the farm and has been key to maintaining the conservation work, including using no-till. Wenger said he enjoys frequently walking the farm, checking the risers and soil conditions while making plans for additional ways to be a good steward of the land.
Austin and Amy Madison
– Grassland Stewardship
Austin and Amy Madison are the fourth generation of the Madison family to own the family’s farm. Austin’s great-grandfather, A.O. Madison, originally bought the land in 1920 and it has been in their family since.
The Madisons purchased the land in 2014. Improvements began almost immediately. They have worked to improve the quality and quantity of the pasture stand for their Angus-based, cow/calf operation. Regular maintenance of erosion-control structures and clearing trees from the fence rows is also necessary to be successful with maintaining productive grasslands.
MACJANE Farms LLC
– Wildlife Habitat
MacJane Farms is a fifth-generation family farm originally purchased in 1882 by family ancestor George Klinefelter, making it one of the oldest family-owned and operated farms in Brown County. The farm is located just west of Powhattan on 170th Road. The current stewards are Joe and Carol McElroy, daughter and son-in-law Renee and Robert Innis, and their son Ander.
About four years ago, McElroy began working with Kerry Wedel of Delaware WRAPS, Tyler Warner of KsDWP, and Luke Terry of Custom Forestry Applications to make some major improvements in the wildlife habitat on the farm. They worked to combat soil erosion and protect the ponds and streams from field runoff. They have restored prairie lands and planted a tree/shrub buffer. They also have transformed 40-plus acres and continually work to maintain the wildlife habitat. Joe’s main goal was to be an example of working lands, working with nature.
The current operator is Matt Wenger, who actively assists in farming the row-crop acres as well as the working maintenance of the wildlife habitat areas on the farm.
Craig and Sandra Peters and Norma Lee Mason, RST Farms Inc., Scott Twombly, Operator – Soil Conservation
Scott Twombly has been the operator on this family’s quarter for almost 40 years and has witnessed many changes over time. Sisters Norma Lee Mason and Sandra Peters and her husband Craig inherited the family farm a few years back, and through the encouragement of Twombly saw that conservation improvements needed to be made.
The work was completed in two separate years by Jim Miller Construction and no program dollars were spent. The three waterways were re-built and re-shaped and tile-outlet-terraces were installed. By repairing and re-shaping the quarter, it freed up approximately 138 tillable acres thus making farming much more conducive and slowing erosion.
