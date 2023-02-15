In February of 2021 the Adventure Cycling Association with the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) to establish 50,000 miles of national bike routes. A process was created for state DOT’s to submit route modifications twice per year. 

Americans spent over $8 billion on bicycles and accessories in 2021. This expenditure is up from 2018 when Americans hit a high of $6 billion on bicycles and accessories. 

