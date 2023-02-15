In February of 2021 the Adventure Cycling Association with the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) to establish 50,000 miles of national bike routes. A process was created for stateDOT’sto submit route modifications twice per year.
Americans spent over $8 billion on bicycles and accessories in 2021. This expenditure is upfrom 2018 when Americans hit a high of $6 billion onbicycles and accessories.
In 2022 there were over 52 million bike riders. Cities have now started to account for the riders byadding bicycle lanes.
US Bicycle Routes 50 and 55have been granted by the commissioninAtchison. This requires the city to adopt a resolution of support in addition to submitting a letter of support to Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).
The designation of USBR 50 and 55 through the city does not come with any requirements for the city to provide signage, pavement markings or infrastructure improvements. The designation of the routes does not restrict current orfuture use of any city street along the route.
While no accommodations are required; however, the expectation is that the city will cooperate with the posting of the wayfinding signage. The signage itself will be furnished and the city will be responsible for installation.
Looking at statistics shows 30% of bicyclers get injured by cars. Most accidents are a result of drivers failing to yield the right of way and 27% of all fatal bicycle accidents are at intersections.
It would be wise of Atchison to put in bicycle lanes along the new routes. Don’t waitfor an accident to happen.Bicyclers should always wear helmets.
For riders obey the rule, ride on the rightin the same direction – go with the flow not against it. Obey all traffic laws.
To the city commissioners, bicycle lanes should beadded in the city. It is better to be known as a bicycle friendly city thana city that is dangerous for bicyclers.
