DECEMBER
Thursday, Dec. 5 | 5:30 p.m.
at Grand View Vikings — Des Moines, Iowa
Saturday, Dec. 7 | Noon
vs. Culver-Stockton Wildcats — Ralph Nolan Gym
Saturday, Dec. 14 | Noon
vs. Clarke University Pride — Ralph Nolan Gym
Friday, Dec. 20 | 2 p.m.
at College Ozarks Bobcats — Point Lookout, Missouri
JANUARY
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 | 2 p.m.
vs. Graceland Yellowjackets — RNG
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 | 5:30 p.m.
at Evangel Crusaders — Springfield, Missouri
Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2020 | 2 p.m.
at Central Methodist Eagles — Fayette, Mo.
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 | 5:30 p.m.
at Peru State Bobcats — Peru, Nebraska
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 | 2 p.m.
vs. MidAmerica Nazarene Pioneers — Raplh Nolan Gym
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 | 5:30 p.m.
at Baker Wildcats — Baldwin City
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 | 2 p.m.
vs. William Penn Statesmen — Ralph Nolan Gym
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 | 5:30 p.m.
vs. Grand View Vikings — Ralph Nolan Gym
FEBRUARY
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 | Noon
at Culver-Stockton Wildcats — Canton, Missouri
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 | 5:30 p.m.
vs. Missouri Valley Vikings — Ralph Nolan Gym
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 | Noon p.m.
vs. Mount Mercy Mustangs — Ralph Nolan Gym
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 | 5:30 p.m.
vs. Evangel Crusaders — Ralph Nolan Gym
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 | Noon
at Clarke University Pride — Dubuque, Iowa
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 | 5:30 p.m.
vs. Peru State Bobcats — Ralph Nolan Gym
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 | 2 p.m.
at Graceland Yellowjackets — Lamoni, Iowa
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 | 5:30 p.m.
at MidAmerica Nazarene Pioneers — Olathe
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 | 2 p.m.
vs. Central Methodist Eagles — Ralph Nolan Gym
MARCH
2 vs. TBA Atchison, Kan./TBD Heart Tournament — March 2-10
17 vs. TBA Kansas City, Mo. NAIA Div. i Men’s Basketball National Tournament — March 17-24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.