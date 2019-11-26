DECEMBER

Thursday, Dec. 5 | 5:30 p.m.

at Grand View Vikings — Des Moines, Iowa

Saturday, Dec. 7 | Noon

vs. Culver-Stockton Wildcats — Ralph Nolan Gym

Saturday, Dec. 14 | Noon

vs. Clarke University Pride — Ralph Nolan Gym

Friday, Dec. 20 | 2 p.m.

at College Ozarks Bobcats — Point Lookout, Missouri

JANUARY

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 | 2 p.m.

vs. Graceland Yellowjackets — RNG

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 | 5:30 p.m.

at Evangel Crusaders — Springfield, Missouri

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2020 | 2 p.m.

at Central Methodist Eagles — Fayette, Mo.

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 | 5:30 p.m.

at Peru State Bobcats — Peru, Nebraska

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 | 2 p.m.

vs. MidAmerica Nazarene Pioneers — Raplh Nolan Gym

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 | 5:30 p.m.

at Baker Wildcats — Baldwin City

Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 | 2 p.m.

vs. William Penn Statesmen — Ralph Nolan Gym

Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 | 5:30 p.m.

vs. Grand View Vikings — Ralph Nolan Gym

FEBRUARY

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 | Noon

at Culver-Stockton Wildcats — Canton, Missouri

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 | 5:30 p.m.

vs. Missouri Valley Vikings — Ralph Nolan Gym

Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 | Noon p.m.

vs. Mount Mercy Mustangs — Ralph Nolan Gym

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 | 5:30 p.m.

vs. Evangel Crusaders — Ralph Nolan Gym

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 | Noon

at Clarke University Pride — Dubuque, Iowa

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 | 5:30 p.m.

vs. Peru State Bobcats — Ralph Nolan Gym

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 | 2 p.m.

at Graceland Yellowjackets — Lamoni, Iowa

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 | 5:30 p.m.

at MidAmerica Nazarene Pioneers — Olathe

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 | 2 p.m.

vs. Central Methodist Eagles — Ralph Nolan Gym

MARCH

2 vs. TBA Atchison, Kan./TBD Heart Tournament — March 2-10

17 vs. TBA Kansas City, Mo. NAIA Div. i Men’s Basketball National Tournament — March 17-24

