As the nation celebrates its heritage on Constitution Day, Benedictine College is pleased to announce its Center for Constitutional Liberty, an ambitious new project to promote the virtues of democratic citizenship. Paid for with a generous contribution from an anonymous donor, the mission of the new center is to renew and advance the understanding of the founding principles of the United States of America, form students in the principles of democratic citizenship, and launch a new generation of leaders in public service.
“The mission of the Center is to promote and deepen the understanding of the founding principles of America – constitutionalism, self-government, individual liberty and civic virtue,” said Benedictine College President Stephen D. Minnis. ““We are putting a stake in the ground. Other schools around the country are sometimes teaching anti-American history, but we love our country and believe in the values set forth by the Founding Fathers.”
After a decade of looking inward and making improvements that are now being recognized on a national scale by publications like The Wall Street Journal and U.S. News & World Report, Minnis said the Benedictine College board of directors decided it was time to look outward. The next strategic plan will focus on transforming culture in America, and one step toward that will be this Center and a renewed appreciation of the wisdom of the Founding Fathers as seen within America’s founding documents. This will be accomplished through a fellowship program for students, sponsored speakers, public outreach, co-curricular activities, internship placement and leadership development.
Arman Partamian has been named the director of the new Center. Partamian received his M.A. from the University of Chicago and his J.D. from American University. He has worked as a legislative aide in the U.S. Senate, as a practicing attorney, and for the Central Intelligence Agency. He has previously taught for several years as an adjunct at Benedictine College in both the Department of Philosophy and the Department of Sociology and Criminology. His areas of emphasis include constitutional law, philosophy of law/jurisprudence, political philosophy, and national security/intelligence. His wife, Catherine, is a clinical psychologist and the couple lives in St. Joseph, Missouri, with their five children.
Later in the month, the Center for Constitutional Liberty will present its inaugural speaker David French, attorney, author, veteran, senior fellow at the National Review Institute, and host of the popular Ordered Liberty podcast. He will give a presentation on Friday, Sept. 27, at 7:00 p.m. in the McAllister Boardroom on the fourth floor of the Ferrell Academic Center.
Founded in 1858, Benedictine College is a Catholic, Benedictine, residential, liberal arts college located on the bluffs above the Missouri River in Atchison, Kansas. The school is proud to have been named in the Top 10 in the Midwest of America’s Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report, the best private college in Kansas by The Wall Street Journal, and one of the top Catholic colleges in the nation by First Things magazine and the Newman Guide. It prides itself on outstanding academics, extraordinary faith life, strong athletic programs, and an exceptional sense of community and belonging. It has a mission to educate men and women within a community of faith and scholarship.
