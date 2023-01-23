230128telescopes

The public is invited to view the Green Comet during an open house between 7-9 p.m. Monday, Jan 30 in the Daglen Observatory locaterd along the corner of North Third and N streets.  

The world is abuzz about the return of Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) to the solar system, an event that only occurs once every 50,000 years. The last time the “green comet” passed the Earth, Neanderthals roamed the planet. The rare appearance has made its viewing a bucket list event for many around the world. While astronomers think it might become visible to the naked eye, a telescope will make the once-in-a-lifetime viewing more dramatic.

To help with the viewing, the Benedictine College Department of Physics & Astronomy will host an open house from 7-9 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 at the school’s Daglen Observatory located along the corner of North Third Street and N streets. If there is cloud cover, the back-up date is from 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The viewing is free and open to the public.

