"We're actually very excited for the recruiting class and have seen great things happen already," "We're ready to get back to work."
"The majority of our guys came in at a good fitness level," "We're starting to work at building a strong culture in our program and starting to get sharper on the field."
"I think the whole team is excited especially coming after the season we had last year where it was a rough one and we were disappointed in how it ended," "I think the energy is really high and we're excited to go out and show the conference that we're a better team than we showed last year."
"I've become a better soccer player than I ever through I would," "The competition is extremely here at the Heart of America Conference and it's the best conference in terms of soccer."
"I want to see us being able to impose our style of play," "Last year we weren't able to dictate that much unfortunately. I strongly believe we should be in the top four of our conference but unfortunately we haven't prove that the past few years."
"I like to see a possession oriented team and that embraces the ball," "A team that comes in with an identity and know what they need to do on the field."
"Last year wasn't a bad the whole year and we had a lot of great games but unfortunately we didn't come up with results so it's just a matter of having consistency."
