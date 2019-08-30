SEPTEMBER
7 at 7:00 PM vs. Bethel College
11 at 7:00 PM @ (20)Columbia College
17 at 5:00 PM @ Grand View University
21 at 7:30 PM vs. (RV)William Penn University
25 at 7:30 PM @ (1)Central Methodist University
28 at 7:30 PM @ Clarke University
OCTOBER
5 at 7:30 PM vs. Mount Mercy University
8 at 7:30 PM vs. Graceland University
12 at 7:30 PM @ (9)Baker University
16 at 7:30 PM vs. (RV)MidAmerica Nazarene University
19 at 7:30 PM vs. (2)Missouri Valley College
26 at 7:30 PM vs. Culver-Stockton College
30 at 7:30 PM @ Evangel University
