SEPTEMBER

7 at 7:00 PM vs. Bethel College

11 at 7:00 PM @ (20)Columbia College

17 at 5:00 PM @ Grand View University

21 at 7:30 PM vs. (RV)William Penn University

25 at 7:30 PM @ (1)Central Methodist University

28 at 7:30 PM @ Clarke University

OCTOBER

5 at 7:30 PM vs. Mount Mercy University

8 at 7:30 PM vs. Graceland University

12 at 7:30 PM @ (9)Baker University

16 at 7:30 PM vs. (RV)MidAmerica Nazarene University

19 at 7:30 PM vs. (2)Missouri Valley College

26 at 7:30 PM vs. Culver-Stockton College

30 at 7:30 PM @ Evangel University

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.