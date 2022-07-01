Both Benedictine basketball programs held their first camps of the summer in late June on the newly renovated court.
The men's program had six high school teams attended while the women had 20 on site for their program's camp.
"It was nice to have a lot of local teams and some teams outside the area to come and play each other," women's Head Coach Chad Folsom said. "The games were competitive."
Folsom's program also offered a coach’s clinic over the lunch hour where 12 of my current team members were back to demonstrate on the court.
Men's Head Coach Ryan Moody was also pleased with the competition level with the team that was at the camp.
"Team camp was a success again," Moody said. "We had great competition and well-coached teams. We were happy to host the teams and their fans. A great chance for all to see our campus."
Moody said the new floor design of the court will match well with the campus of the Ravens.
"The new floor design was the inspiration of several people on campus," Moody said. "An iconic campus is now an iconic floor. We are excited for all our fans to see it in person this winter."
Moody and the men's program still have both the Future Ravens Camp and Elite Camp remaining this summer with information on both shown below.
Future Ravens Camp
This Summer, the Future Ravens Camp will be broken up into two age groups - first through fourth grades and fifth through eighth grades - and will be conducted on different days.
July 18-19, 2022 (Grades 1-4)
July 20-21, 2022 (Grades 5-8)
The Future Raven camp is for boys and girls and the cost of the camp is $50 per attendee. Campers will learn basketball fundamentals, work with college players, and connect with other young athletes. The camp will run from 1-5 p.m. each day inside the Ralph Nolan Gymnasium on the Benedictine campus.
Please click on the following URL to register your Future Raven today: www.ravenathletics.com/FutureRavens2022.
Elite Camp
The Elite Camp is geared towards student-athletes interested in playing basketball at the collegiate level. This year's camp will be conducted on Aug. 5 at a cost of $50.
The camp will be directed by head coach Ryan Moody and will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Out of those who attended the 2021 Elite Camp, four scholarship offers were made with four commitments to Benedictine.
To register for the Elite Camp, please click on the following URL: www.ravenathletics.com/EliteCamp2022.
