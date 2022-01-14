On a night where a foul was called every one minute and six seconds, the Raven Women's Basketball team bounced back with a road win over Baker University on Wednesday.
Trailing 40-39 with 25 seconds remaining, Kennedy Nicholson hit a 3-pointer that gave Benedictine the lead. She would seal the game for Benedictine with six seconds remaining with a pair of free throws as the Ravens earned a 46-42 win.
Both teams struggled to find their rhythm on the offensive end of the floor as both teams finished with a season-low scoring total. After the first quarter, Baker held a two-point advantage and the scoring was even during the second quarter to send the game into halftime with the Wildcats holding a 19-17 lead.
Benedictine hit 8 of 10 from the free throw line in the third quarter as they were able to take advantage of Baker getting called for 9 fouls. The Ravens finished with a 6-point advantage in the third quarter to send the game into the final 10 minutes with Benedictine holding their largest lead of the night at four points, 33-29.
The two teams finished with 13 points each in the fourth quarter as they battled through three ties but just two lead changes as the Wildcats were only able to take over a brief lead from the Ravens with one minute remaining in the game.
Each team finished with one player in double figures as Natalie Smaron finished with a game-high 17 points earning a double-double with 10 rebounds. Twilah Carrasquillo matched Smaron on the boards with 10 rebounds while scoring 7 points.
The Ravens earned a 33-28 advantage in rebounds. They finished with 11 second-chance points off 15 offensive rebounds while also scoring 14 points off 24 Baker turnovers.
