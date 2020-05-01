New Atchison boys basketball coach Pat Battle will enter his job with hopes of eventually returning the program to the status it held for many years in the state of Kansas.
“It’s got such an historic tradition and that’s something that really excited me,” Battle said. “I love the fact that Atchison is such a basketball town.”
The goal of bringing Atchison back to prominence on the hardwood is a challenge Battle faces with enthusiasm.
“That’s something when you’re a coach you look forward to those opportunities to either build a program or return it to its historic roots of excellence,” Battle said. “Atchison is in the conversation when you think about the elite programs throughout the history of Kansas.”
Battle also said he looks forward to facing the tough competition the Redmen face every season in their league and in class 4A.
“Those are games that as a competitor you want to be involved in,” Battle said. “That certainly was a huge appeal to me to take the job as well.”
Battle has been in coaching for 30 years and has recently been the head coach of Junction City, Atchison County Community High School and Pleasant Ridge.
Battle said building up his players as people off the court is just as important as developing their skills as a basketball player.
“A lot of my philosophy as a coach is really rooted in that I’m a teacher as well,” Battle said. “One of the things that will be a cornerstone of our program is to not only build these young men champions on the court but champions in life as well.”
Battle also plans for his team to be active in the Atchison Community.
“We’re going to be out in the community and doing community service projects,” Battle said.
Battle plans to play an uptempo style of basketball and maintain a level of mental toughness that he said is common in the community.
“We’re going to pressure the basketball and we’re going to be Atchison tough as coach Moody would say,” Battle said. “That’s not just tough physically, but more so a mental toughness.”
The current pandemic has thrown the whole sports world into an unknown, but Battle said keeping a positive outlook on the situation is the best thing the Atchison program can do now.
“Whatever it will be we’ll make the best of it,” Battle said. “One of the big things I’m a believer in is the power of setting goals and being positive in our approach.”
