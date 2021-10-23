This apple pie recipe is one that has been handed down from generation to generation. It is important to use three different varieties of apples to get the best flavor possible. Look for Granny Smith, Golden Delicious and Braeburn apples. You will need seven cups of thinly sliced apples.
Once sliced place them in a large bowl and sprinkle lemon juice on top and then toss long enough to coat the apples.
You will need:
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
2 ready made pie crusts (prefer Pillsbury)
Place pie crust onto a 9” glass pie dish. On the bottom crust sprinkle a thin layer of flour. Add a thin layer of apple butter. Make sure the layer is thin.
In the large bowl combine the apples and spices. Stir until apples are coated with the spices. Place into pie crust.
The remaining pie crust lay out and cut diagonal lines one inch apart. Lay the pieces on top of the apple pie with 1/4” apart. All left over dough should be cut off. Take all remaining dough and refrigerate.
Melt 1/4 stick of butter and using a brush lightly coat the edges and diagonal strips of dough. The edges should be covered with tinfoil.
Place into oven preheated to 375 degrees. Bake 25 minutes, remove foil and then bush the top of the pie again with a thin layer of butter. Finish baking for another 30 minutes.
Cool on rack before serving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.