12/06/19 01:45 PM Maur Hill — Mount Academy Atchison High School

12/11/19 04:30 PM JC Harmon JC Harmon High School

12/12/19 05:00 PM Piper Piper High School

12/14/19 09:30 AM Tournament Eudora High School

12/21/19 10:00 AM Invitational

01/11/20 09:00 AM Tournament Bonner Springs High School

01/16/20 05:00 PM Maur Hill — Mount Academy

01/24/20 01:00 PM Tournament Paola High School

01/30/20 05:00 PM Game Atchison High School

02/01/20 08:30 AM Tournament Atchinson County Community Atchison High School

02/07/20 03:00 PM Match Onaga High School

02/13/20 04:00 PM Tournament JC Harmon

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.