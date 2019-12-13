Atchison wrestling has competed in two highly contested duals since its opening win over Maur Hill-Mount Academy Friday.
The Redmen lost to Harmon 42-38 on Wednesday and beat Royal Valley 48-33 on Thursday.
Jake Rebant and Archer Willis were the only two wrestlers to win both of their matches by defeating an opponent in both matches with a number of others winning by foreit in at least on match.
Willis beat Royal Valley’s Cavin Ogden by way of pin and Mark Hernandez in a decision.
Rebant beat both Royal Valley’s Bryar Barnett and Harmon’s Brandon Ladd by way of pin.
Coach Ed Crouse said his team had a good performance against a tough hawks team despite coming up short on the scoreboard.
“Harmon has become a very competitive team and we performed very well against them,” Crouse said. “A number of guys were really physically dominating on he day.”
