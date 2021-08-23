Sept 3 - HOME vs Lafayette 7 p.m.
Sept 10- AWAY at Highland Park 7 p.m.
Sept 17- HOME vs Wyandotte 7 p.m.
Sept 24- HOME vs Harmon 7 p.m.
Oct 1- AWAY at Turner 7 p.m.
Oct 8- HOME vs Sumner 7 p.m.
Oct 15- AWAY at Schlagle 7 p.m.
Oct 22- AWAY at Washington 7 p.m.
