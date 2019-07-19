July 30 District Enrollment @ AES 10am – 6pm
July 31 District Enrollment @ AES 3pm – 7pm
August 1 AMS 6th & 7th Grade iPad Orientation & Parent Night @ AMS 6pm – 7pm
August 4 Live Well-Live Atchison Back Pack Give-away – 600 Block of Mall 1pm – 3pm
AHS 9th Grade Orientation & Parent Night 6pm – 7pm
AMS/AHS Fall Sports Parent Meeting @ AHS Commons 7:30pm – 8:30pm
AMS Back-to-School Night 5:30pm – 6:30pm
August 13 AES Back-to-School Night 5:30pm – 6:30pm
August 14 First Day of School Gr. PK-9
August 15 First Day of School Gr. 10-12
