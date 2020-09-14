MONDAY, Sept. 14
Bailey R. Walker, 27, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended in the 1700 block of Main Street.
SATURDAY, Sept. 12
Andre N. Price, 36, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrants for failure to appear in district court. Price was taken to Atchison County Jail.
FRIDAY, Sept. 11
Michelle Andre, Atchison, and James Anderson, Hiawatha, were involved in an accident at Fourth and Division Street. There were no injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.