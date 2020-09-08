TUESDAY, Sept. 8
Malachi A. Baumgartner, 18, Atchison, was issued notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for criminal damage to vehicles that occurred on Aug. 31 in the 100 block of Laramie Street, 700 block of Atchison Street and the 300 block of Laramie Street.
MONDAY, Sept. 7
Travis J. Phillips, 31, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in municipal court for driving while suspended in the 500 block of Kansas Avenue.
Charles W. Walker, 34, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in municipal court for driving while suspended in the 400 block of Main Street.
SUNDAY, Sept. 6
David E. Witter, 48, Rushville, Missouri, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for battery that occurred on Aug. 29 in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 59. Witter was taken to the Atchison County Jail.
Tymothy E. Dilley, 26, Atchison, was arrested for a Buchanan County, Missouri warrant for nonpayment of child support. Dilley was taken to the county Jail.
Aronn Boldridge, Atchison, was identified as the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway and struck a culvert at Kansas Highway 7 and Country Club Road. There were no injuries reported.
SATURDAY, Sept. 5
Juanitia Gregoire, Atchison, struck a parked vehicle in the 200 block of Santa Fe Street.
FRIDAY, Sept. 4
Joseph D. Loving, 27, Atchison, was arrested for aggravated domestic battery in the 1300 block of Walnut Street. Loving was taken to the county jail.
