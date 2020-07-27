FRIDAY, JULY24
Eddie L. Thomas, Jr., 57, Atchison, arrested for an Atchison County Community Corrections detain order for violation of bond conditions. Thomas was taken to the Atchison County Jail.
Emileigh Wilson, Atchison, and Joshua Ballinger, Atchison, are the drivers involved in an accident that occurred at the intersection of Sixth and M streets. There were no injuries reported.
SATURDAY, JULY 25
Morrio T. Moore, 36, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for theft at Walmart, 1920 U. S. Highway 73.
SUNDAY, JULY 26
Mitchell D. Stanfield, 43, Kearney, Missouri, was arrested in the 1800 block of North Second Street for assault of a police officer in the 1800 block of North Second Street for assault of a police officer. Police responded to a disturbance call that centered on a verbal dispute at that location between Stanfield and a 35-year-old female. Police allege Stanfield became aggressive with officers and made threats to harm the officers. Stanfield was taken to the county jail, and is facing misdemeanor offenses.
MONDAY, JULY 27
Edwin Cluke, Wichita, was the driver of a vehicle that struck a parked vehicle in the 900 block of South Fifth Street. Cluke was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and no driver’s license.
