FRIDAY, JULY 30
Melissa I. Ross, 34, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison Municipal and Atchison County District court warrants for failure to appear in the respective courts. Ross was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Kalob K. Fowler, 25, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear in district court. Fowler was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Carolyn Campbell, Atchison, was involved in an accident in a parking lot in the 1300 block on North Fourth Street.
Andrew Peltzer and Kalob Fowler, both of Atchison, were involved in an accident in the 400 block of South Sixth Street.
SUNDAY, AUG. 1
James M. Myers, 33, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in municipal court. Myers was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Malcom K. McAllister, 27, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in municipal court. McAllister was taken to Atchison County Jail.
