SUNDAY, JULY 18
Scott P. Ford, 21, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear in district court. Ford was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Richard R. Frad, 43, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for giving a worthless check. Frad was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Jacob D. Layton, 34, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Layton was released on bond.
Derek Pascascio, Basehor, was cited for disobedience to traffic control barricades after the vehicle he was driving, was driven through a road closed area and struck a construction hole in the 1100 block of Main Street.
MONDAY, JULY 19
Jason L. Seager, 44, Atchison, was arrested for aggravated assault that occurred in the 300 block of Santa Fe Street and for two Atchsion County District Court warrants for failure to appear. Seager was taken to Atchison County Jail.
TUESDAY, JULY 20
George N. Lewis, 42, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County Community Corrections detain order for violation of bond conditions. Lewis was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Blayne D. Williams, 18, Atchison, was arrested for aggravated battery and a battery that occurred in the 500 block of North Ninth Street. Williams was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Marquerite Mueller, Atchison, and Roger Turpin, Rushville, Missouri, were the drivers involved in a non-injury accident in the 900 block of Raven Hill Road.
Larry Miller, Atchison, reported the theft of a 1997 Ford F-250 pickup truck from the 1000 block of Hickory Street. The theft occurred sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday. The truck is two-tone, white and champagne colors, equipped with a black-colored toolbox in the bed. An investigation is ongoing.
THURSDAY, JULY 22
Dewayne J. Williams, 31, St. Joseph, Missouri was arrested Thursday for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in municipal court. Williams was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Joshua D. Pace, 35, Atchison, was arrested for an aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery in the 100 block of SuTerra Drive. Pace was taken to the Atchison County Jail.
Martin Clements, and Lynne Diaz, both of Atchison, are identified as the drivers of vehicles involved in an accident in the 1000 block Main Street.
FRIDAY, JULY 24
Wallace C. Harper, 55, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison Municpal Court warrant for failure to appear in municipal court. Harper was released on bond.
A 15-year-old male suffered injury and was subsequently transported to a Kansas City hospital after an accident occurred a few minutes after midnight when the teen, identified as the driver of a GMC pickup struck a building in the vicinity of 11th and Main streets vicinity. Kansas Highway Patrol authorities investigated the incident that evolved from a reckless driving incident that began to unfold about 11:45 p.m. in the 10th and U.S. Highway 59 vicinity and continued throughout various parts of the city of Atchison.
