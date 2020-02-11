Sam Twombly (Rossville) won by decision over Jeff Scott (Atchison) Dec 6-3
Cody Barker (Rossville) won by fall over Ethan Snodgrass (Atchison) Fall 1:57
Ethan Piper (Atchison) won by fall over Harley Hartman (Riverside) Fall 1:08
Beau Horn (Riverside) won by decision over Jake Rebant (Atchison) Dec 7-1
Quenton Barron (Riverside) won by fall over Ambyr Forbes (Atchison) Fall 1:08
Blake Mullikin (Washington) won by fall over Tim Collins (Atchison) Fall 1:19
Ethan Watson (Atchison) won by fall over Abe Houghton (Doniphan-West) Fall 1:17
Nathanial Howerton (Doniphan-West) won by fall over Derek Booth (Atchison) Fall 1:04
Jacob Carver (Rossville) won by fall over Brent Clary (Atchison) Fall 4:21
Sam Twombly (Rossville) won by fall over Ethan Snodgrass (Atchison) Fall 0:34
Edward Brantley (Washington) won by fall over Ethan Snodgrass (Atchison) Fall 5:00
Micheal Lackey (Doniphan-West) won by fall over Ethan Piper (Atchison) Fall 0:37
Layne Hutla (Rossville) won by decision over Jake Rebant (Atchison) Dec 12-6
Kody Davoren (Rossville) won by fall over Ethan Watson (Atchison) Fall 1:39
Nick Funk (Atchison) won by fall over Jacob Carver (Rossville) Fall 3:16
Caden Rickey (Doniphan-West) won by fall over Ethan Mathias (Atchison) Fall 4:35
Jeff Scott (Atchison) won by decision over Cody Barker (Rossville) Dec 2-0
Zach Archer (Rossville) won by fall over Archer Willis (Atchison) Fall 3:14
Derek Booth (Atchison) won by fall over Faye Cecil (Doniphan-West) Fall 0:45
Ethan Mathias (Atchison) won by fall over Christian Maddox (Riverside) Fall 2:44
Austin Geeting (Riverside) won by fall over Ethan Piper (Atchison) Fall 0:47
Jake Rebant (Atchison) won by fall over Jeremy West (Washington) Fall 5:11
Quenton Barron (Riverside) won by fall over Tim Collins (Atchison) Fall 0:25
Blake Mullikin (Washington) won by fall over Ambyr Forbes (Atchison) Fall 0:36
Kaedin Juhl (Riverside) won by fall over Ethan Watson (Atchison) Fall 2:00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.