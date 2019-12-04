12/06/19 vs Holton 06:00 Pm
12/10/19 at Spring Hill 06:00 Pm
12/13/19 vs Wamego 06:00 pm
12/17/19 at Sumner Academy 06:00 PM
12/20/19 at Rossville 06:00 PM
01/06/20 at Savannah 07:00 PM
01/09/20 at JC Harmon 07:00 PM
01/14/20 vs Washington 06:00 PM
01/17/20 vs FL Schlagle 06:00 PM
01/28-01/20 Tournament Hiawatha High School
02/03/20 at Wyandotte 07:00 PM
02/07/20 vs Sumner Academy 06:00 PM
02/10/20 vs JC Harmon 06:00 PM
02/13/20 at Washington 06:00 PM
02/25/20 at Tonganoxie 06:00 PM
02/28/20 at Wyandotte 06:00 PM
