Preschool
Large Book bag (not on rollers)
1 box Ziploc sandwich or quart size bags
2 toothbrushes & 1 tube kids toothpaste
2 boxes Crayola crayons - 8 pack (not 24 pack)
1 Crayola watercolor paints
1 box Crayola washable markers (8 count)
2 Elmer's glue sticks
2 VINYL pocket folders (not paper folders)
2 spiral notebooks, wide lined ( please don't put names on preschool supplies )
Kindergarten
1 large book bag
1 box large washable Crayola markers ( 8 colors )
1 Prang®/or Crayola Watercolor Paints , 8 colors 8 glue sticks
1 package (4 count min) large Black Expo Dry Erase Markers
2 boxes gallon size Ziploc bags
1 package (24 count) yellow # 2 pencils
1 headphones (no ear buds)
2 VINYL pocket folders (for SFA - not paper folders)
First Grade
Book bag
24 regular #2 pencils - plain, Ticonderoga Brand
2 large erasers (pink pearl type)
2 boxes crayons, 24 count
1 hard plastic pencil box , 5 1/2" x 8"
6 glue sticks (Elmer's brand)
1 box gallon size Ziploc bags
1 box snack size Ziploc bags
1 Mead Stage 3 Primary Journal
4 dry erase markers (Expo Chisel Tip Black)
1 spiral notebook
1 child scissors
1 headphones/earbuds
4 VINYL pocket folders (for SFA) (please don't put names on 1st grade supplies )
Second Grade
Book bag
4 large glue sticks
2 large erasers (pink pearl type)
1 boxes markers (washable)
2 boxes crayons (24 regular)
1 Mead Stage 3 Primary Journal
2 boxes regular #2 pencils - Ticonderoga Brand
1 hard plastic pencil box
4 spiral notebooks (wide line, 70 count each)
1 box Ziploc bags (last name A-H gallon size, I-P quart size, Q Z snack size)
4 Black Sanford Expo Dry Erase markers
1 child scissors
headphones (no earbuds)
4 VINYL pocket folders (for SFA & Homeroom)
Swimming suit for 2nd Semester (for YMCA Swim Class)
*Please don't put names on 2nd grade supplies
Third Grade
Book bag
2 large erasers
1 package loose-leaf notebook paper
4 large glue sticks
Colored pencils or crayons 24 count
Scissors
pencil bag or box
4 dry erase markers (black)
Washable color markers - 8 count
2 24 packs regular #2 pencils - Ticonderoga Brand (no mechanical)
21 subject notebooks (wide - line)
3 pocket folders, horizontal pockets (no brads)
1 package highlighters
1 box gal. size ziploc bags (girls)
1 box sandwich size ziploc bags (boys)
1 one inch 3-ring binder
1 set over the ear headphones
*No Trapper Keepers Ⓡ
1 Baroque Soprano Recorder
Fourth Grade
Book bag
Scissors
4 large glue sticks
2 highlighters (different colors)
1 pack pencil top erasers
2 pink pearl erasers
1 pencil bag or box
Crayons (24 count)
1 pack of colored pencils
washable color markers (8 count)
1 package notebook filler paper (wide line)
*No Trapper KeepersⓇ
6 plastic folders with pockets and brads
1 three subject notebook
4 spiral notebooks, non - perforated (wide-line, 70 pages)
2-24 packs regular #2 pencils (Ticonderoga Brand preferred)
2 packs dry erase markers (skinny or regular)
1 box quart size storage bags
3 ring binder
Headphones that cover ears
1 Baroque Soprano Recorder
Fifth Grade
Book bag
Scissors
2 large erasers (pink pearl type)
4 glue sticks 24 regular #2 pencils (Ticonderoga Brand preferred)
1 pack pencil top erasers
1 four pack multi-colored highlighters
colored pencils or crayons (NO markers)
1 package notebook filler paper (wide line only)
1 pencil bag or pencil box
4 dry erase markers
1 box sandwich size storage bags (girls)
1 box gallon size storage bags (boys)
1 set of headphones
1 Baroque Soprano Recorder
2 COMPOSITION notebooks
4 SPIRAL notebooks (1 subject) (1 yellow, 2 red, 1 your choice)
5 pocket folders (no brads) - PLASTIC
PREFERRED (1 of each: red, green, blue, yellow and black)
*No mechanical pencils!
*No Trapper Keepers!
All Grades
Lace up tennis shoes for PE Class
Water Bottle
Ticonderoga Brand pencils are preferred for latex allergy reasons
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.