The Atchison Cross Country team competed in on of the biggest meets the program will see this season at Basehor-Linwood High School.
There were a number of 5A and 6A schools in attendance with 193 females and 229 males competing.
Senior Adalynn Collins had the team's best finish at 23 minutes and fives seconds for 16th place.
Anna Gorrell finished with a time of 27 minutes 22 seconds for 69th place. Emily Tull finished with a time of 31 minutes 42 seconds for 133rd place.
Ethan Snodgrass finished with a time of 26 minutes for 166th place, Taylor Stein finished with a time of 26 minutes nine seconds for 169th place and Hunter King finished with a time of 27 minutes 31 seconds for 188th place.
