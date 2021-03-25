An Atchison County woman has died due to a reported reaction following a COVID-19 vaccine, according to her obituary.
According to Jeanie Evans' obituary on the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home website, the 68-year-old Effingham woman died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 24 "at the Stormont-Vail Hospital from a reaction to the COVID vaccine."
Evans, a member of the Effingham City Council, reportedly received her first shot of the COVID vaccine on Tuesday and was taken by ambulance to Stormont-Vail after becoming sick.
Memorial services are scheduled for Monday, March 29 at the Funeral Home in Atchison. Go to the website at www.beckerdyer.com for a full obituary.
No other information about Evans' death was available and it is not known what type of reaction occurred.
