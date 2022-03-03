WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2
Dale W. Judie, 25, Topeka, was arrested along U.S. Highway 59 about a half mile south of Atchison County line after is was reported to Atchison County Communications Center dispatchers about a domestic incident in progress inside a vehicle while it en route from one location to another. After a brief investigation and assistance from authorities from Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Kansas Highway Patrol. Judie was arrested for criminal restraint, driving without a license, possession of marijuana, and was transported to Atchison County Jail.
