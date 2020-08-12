As many of you are aware, 2020 has been a wild rollercoaster of a year and the County Road & Bridge Department has also been drastically affected. Many locations are still showing signs of the damages from the flood events of 2019. Many of these locations have been documented and submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for potential reimbursement.
While we have been working diligently attempting to address those projects, the Covid-19 pandemic began just as our contractor was mobilizing to begin work on four bridge replacements. Due to the out of state self-isolation policies put in place, the contractor's workforce would have been required to stay at home for 14 days when they returned home to their families. And thus the decision was made to hold off until conditions improved. I am happy to report that they have mobilized and will begin work on one of those bridge projects this week with the other three to follow. In addition to those bridges, the County was selected for a KDOT Off-System Cost Share bridge replacement. That project has been awarded and the contract is being signed with construction anticipated to begin soon. Atchison County has also seen heavy-intense rainfall amounts in the previous two weeks. I was told over 15 inches total in some places in less than a week. While these rains were very beneficial to those with crops, fruits and vegetables, all that water did not do our roads, bridges and culvert facilities any favors. Our staff was out closing flooded roads on July 29 long into the night to protect the traveling public. There are many areas in the County that need a lot of attention. We are actively engaged in repairing, replacing, and restoring these locations and others to a safe, working condition as well as documenting conditions for submittal to FEMA. In addition, we are also submitting applications to KDOT at the end of this month for FY 2022 cost-share bridge replacement and cost-share roadway improvements projects. There is also currently a bid package on the County website for repair or replacement of six culvert locations which we hope to begin work on after contractor selection and award.
I'd like to thank the staff here for all their efforts during my first three months as director. I'd also like to thank the residents of Atchison County for your understanding as we continue to maintain and improve facilities throughout the County. My phone is always on, please feel free to contact me regarding any questions, comments, or concerns.
At your service.
Sincerely,
Justin M. Noll
