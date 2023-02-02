Five full years strong since its formation the Atchison County EMS continues to climb in response to calls hitting a pinnacle its short history.

EMS Director Corey Scott said the EMS ambulance responded to 2,414 calls in 2022, the most since the department organized as a county entity. This compares to the 2,309 responses in 2021 and 2,048 calls answered the previous year.

