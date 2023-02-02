Five full years strong since its formation the Atchison County EMS continues to climb in response to calls hitting a pinnacle its short history.
EMS Director Corey Scott said the EMS ambulance responded to 2,414 calls in 2022, the most since the department organized as a county entity. This compares to the 2,309 responses in 2021 and 2,048 calls answered the previous year.
Among the highlights of the past year, was an order placed to purchase a $176, 920 for a 2023 model ambulance re-mount from Emergency Services Supply. Atchison County Commission members approved the purchase order Nov.15, 2022. American Rescue Plan Act funding will provide $106,920 for the ambulance, Scott said he is hopeful the new ambulance delivery will come no later than 2024.
Throughout the years the EMS staff members are constantly trained and educated o keep up with and refresh themselves about the protocols, techniques, medical trends, new equipment and certification requirements.
"Training is required for one hour a day," Scott said, and added the training for the EMS responders is very comprehensive.
EMS comprises three shifts at both stations. The main station is basically serves the eastern, more populated, part of the county ambulances; and Station 2 is located in Effingham. Both stations are in operation 24 hours a day and staffed accordingly full time. There are 20 full time and 12 part time responders.
Scott said throughout the years he's noticing a trend both locally and nationally concerning the public's perception of EMS responders.
"We are being considered as more of a lifeline in the community," Scott said. "Instead of just a ride to the hospital."
Scott said the response trends and the reasons remain the same and protocols implemented during the pandemic remain in place for all suspected or positively confirmed patients.
The 2022 Atchison County EMS Yearly Commission Report, Scott recently presented to commissioners show the following findings:
> Number of transports that resulted from 911 calls totaled 1174. The respective transports and their destinations are as follows: Amberwell Atchison -- 1023; Mosaic LifeCare in St. Joseph, Missouri -- 98; University of Kansas Hospital, St. Luke's and Children's Mercy all located in Kansas City -- 19; St. Francis/ Stormont Vail in Topeka -- 14; Holton Hospital -- 13; and other hospitals -- 6.
> There were 470 transfers from one facility to another: Mosaic -- 155; Kansas City area mediclal facilities -- 196; to other facilities --119; and cancellations numbered seven.
EMS responded to 1,596 within Atchison city limits, the most of any other community in the county. The other EMS incidents by zones are: Eastern part of Atchison County -- 132; Effingham -- 72; Western part of the county -- 106; city of Lancaster -- 4; city of Muscotah -- 15; and 12 calls were from out of county boundaries.
EMS mostly responded throughout 2022 to calls between the hours of 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. topping out as the most with 151 patients.
The COVID-19 related calls checked in at 61, showing a decrease from the 151 COVID calls the previous year. T
