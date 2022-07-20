● Jr. High School: ● 4 single subject spiral notebooks (college-ruled) ● 1 package graph paper for math ● 1 package of filler paper (college-ruled) ● 2 blue or black ink pens ● 1 package of pencils plus extra erasers ● 1 set of colored pencils (12 – 24 pencils) Optional: ● 2 highlighters ● lunch bag
Sr. High School: ● 2 Three-ring 2” Binders *(Math and Science each require one per class) ● 2 sets of tabbed notebook dividers for 2” Binders ● 1 package graph paper (if in a math class) ● 1-2 packages of filler paper) (college-ruled only) for homework/notes (may use spiral notebook for taking notes ● 2-3 Pens—blue or black ink ● 1 package of pencils plus extra erasers ● 1 set of colored pencils (12-24 pencils) (SS and Science) Optional: ● 2 highlighters ● lunch bag
