ATCHISON HIGH SCHOOL
Pens
Pencils
Colored pencils
Highlighters
Single subject notebook
Stylus
Calculator
Scientific calculator recommended (NOT REQUIRED)
English composition notebook
Headphones
ATCHISON MIDDLE SCHOOL
Sixth Grade
2 Two pocket folders
2 Composition notebooks
Colored pencils and markers
1 Package loose leaf notebook paper
2 Boxes of pencils
1 Pencil bag (3 hole punched)
Dry erase markers
2 Jumbo Glue sticks
Scissors
Highlighters
1 One inch three ring binder
5 tab dividers
Seventh Grade:
3 Packages of loose leaf notebook paper
3 Packages of 24 #2 pencils
2 Large pink erasers
Pencil top erasers
Markers
12 Count colored pencils
1 One inch three ring binder
1 Pencil bag (3 hole punched)
1 Package of red pens
1 Plastic pocket folder with Brads
Calculator
1 ½ in binder
2 single subject spiral notebooks
Eighth Grade:
5 Pens (blue and black)
3 Red pens
2 - highlighters (different colors)
4 Boxes of #2 pencils (Math, Science)
1 Pencil bag (3 hole punched)
2 Packages loose leaf paper, wide ruled
2 Single subject spiral bound notebook (CSC-2)
2 Two-pocket folder with prongs(Math; History)
2 -1.5 inch binder (Science)
1 - 2 inch three ring binder (ELA)
1 - set of tabs for 3-ring binder (ELA)
The items below are items for all grade levels:
1. Earbuds/Headphones (these are needed for different activities throughout the year)
2. Large Trapper Keeper/zipper binder
3. Book bag
4. 1 Stylus pen for iPad (this item is just a recommendation not a necessity)
ATCHISON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
All Grades
Lace up tennis shoes for PE Class
Water Bottle
Ticonderoga Brand pencils are preferred for latex allergy reasons
Preschool
Large Book bag (not on rollers)
1 box Ziploc sandwich or quart size bags
2 toothbrushes & 1 tube kids toothpaste
2 boxes Crayola crayons – 8 pack (not 24 pack)
1 Crayola watercolor paints
1 box Crayloa washable markers (8 count)
4 Elmer’s glue sticks
2 VINYL pocket folders (not paper folders)
1 spiral notebooks, wide lined
(please don’t put names on preschool supplies)
Kindergarten
1 large book bag
1 box large washable Crayola markers (8 colors)
1 Prang/or Crayola Watercolor Paints, 8 colors
8 glue sticks
2 packs (4 ct. min) large Black Expo Dry Erase
Markers
2 boxes gallon size Ziploc bags
1 box quart size Ziploc bags
1 headphones (no ear buds)
2 VINYL pocket folders (for SFA - not paper
folders)
First Grade
Book bag
24 regular #2 pencils – plain, Ticonderoga Brand
2 large erasers (pink pearl type)
2 boxes crayons, 24 count
1 hard plastic pencil box, 5 1/2” x 8”
6 glue sticks (Elmers brand)
1 Mead Stage 3 Primary Journal
8 dry erase markers(Expo Chisel Tip Black)
1 spiral notebook
1 child scissors
1 headphones/earbuds
4 VINYL pocket folders (for SFA)
(please don’t put names on 1st gr. supplies)
Second Grade
Book bag
4 large glue sticks
2 large erasers (pink pearl type)
1 boxes markers (washable)
2 boxes crayons (24 regular)
1 Mead Stage 3 Primary Journal
2 boxes regular #2 pencils – Ticonderoga Brand
1 hard plastic pencil box
4 spiral notebooks (wide line, 70 count each)
1 box ziploc bags (last name A-H gallon size, I-P
quart size, Q-Z snack size)
8 Black Sanford Expo Dry Erase markers
child scissors
headphones (no earbuds)
4 VINYL pocket folders (for SFA & Homeroom)
Swimming suit for 2nd Semester (for YMCA Swim
Class)
(please don’t put names on 2nd gr. supplies)
Third Grade
Book bag
2 large erasers
1 pkg. looseleaf notebook paper
4 large glue sticks
Colored pencils or crayons 24 count
Scissors
pencil bag or box
4 dry erase markers (black)
Washable color markers – 8 count
2 24 packs regular #2 pencils - Ticonderoga
Brand (no mechanical)
2 1 subject notebooks (wide-line)
3 pocket folders, horizontal pockets (no brads)
1 pkg. highlighters
1 box gal. size ziploc bags (girls)
1 box sandwich size ziploc bags (boys)
1 one inch 3-ring binder
1 set over the ear headphones
*No Trapper Keepers ®
1 Baroque Soprano Recorder
Fourth Grade
Book bag
Scissors
4 large glue sticks
2 highlighters (different colors)
1 pack pencil top erasers
2 pink pearl erasers
Crayons (24 count)
1 pack of colored pencils
washable color markers (8 count)
1 pkg. notebook filler paper (wide line)
*No Trapper Keepers ®
6 plastic folders with pockets and brads
1 three subject notebook
5 spiral notebooks, non-perforated (wide-line, 70 pages)
2 - 24 packs regular #2 pencils (Ticonderoga Brand preferred)
3 packs dry erase markers (skinny or regular)
1 box gallon size storage bags
Headphones that cover ears
1 Baroque Soprano Recorder
Fifth Grade
Book bag
Scissors
2 large erasers (pink pearl type)
2 glue sticks
24 regular #2 pencils (Ticonderoga Brand
preferred)
1 four pack multi-colored highlighters
colored pencils or crayons (NO markers)
1 pencil bag or pencil box
2 dry erase markers
1 set of headphones
1 Baroque Soprano Recorder
2 COMPOSITION notebooks
4 SPIRAL notebooks (1 subject) (1 yellow, 1 red, 2 your choice)
5 pocket folders (1 of each- red, green, blue, yellow, black)
*No Trapper Keepers ®
ATCHISON COUNTY COMMUNITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Most Preschool Supplies will be waiting for your child when they arrive at school. You will be responsible for bringing the following:
A book bag, no wheels
1 complete change of clothes (shirt, pants, socks and underwear) in a gallon size bag labeled with name PE shoes that remain at school
Most Kindergarten Supplies will be waiting for your child when they arrive at school. You will be responsible for bringing the following:
A book bag, no wheels
1 complete change of clothes (shirt, pants, socks and underwear) in a gallon size bag labeled with name PE shoes that remain at school
First Grade
A book bag, no wheels
3 Large boxes of Kleenex
2 boxes Crayola basic crayons – 24 count
2 pkg. Crayola colored pencils – no Twistables
1 set of headphones – no ear buds
2 - one subject spiral notebooks (wide rule)
2 dry erase markers
1 plastic pencil box
Highlighters (4 colors in one pkg.)
2 pocket portfolio folders with prongs
24 - #2 pencils (prefer Ticonderoga)
1 box quart storage bags
1 box gallon storage bags
1 pkg. baby wipes
1 pair of scissors
2 large glue sticks
1 wireless computer mouse
PE shoes that remain at school
Second Grade supplies
A book bag, no wheels
1 - one subject spiral notebooks (wide rule)
1 Avery Durable 1” 3-ring binder w/ front pocket
2 large glue sticks
1 pair of scissors
2 Large pink erasers
1 plastic pencil box (5x8)
1 box crayons – 24 count
1 box washable markers – 12 count
1 box colored pencils
1 12” wood ruler
1 set of headphones or ear buds
1 wireless computer mouse
1 plastic pocket folder with prongs
3 large box of Kleenex
1 box gallon bags (last name A-L)
1 box quart bags (last name M-Z)
1 pkg. baby wipes (last name M-Z)
1 pkg. disinfectant wipes (last name A-L)
PE shoes that remain at school
Third Grade supplies
A book bag, no wheels
2 plastic pocket folders with prongs
24 - #2 pencils (prefer Ticonderoga)
1 yellow highlighter
8 Expo dry erase markers - chisel tip
1 pair 7" pointed tip scissors
1 Zipper pencil pouch - clear view with 3 rings
1 set of headphones - no ear buds
1 wireless computer mouse
1 box gallon storage bags
3 large boxes of Kleenex (rectangular, not cube)
1 wide rule notebook
1 box colored pencils - no Twistables
2 large pink erasers
PE shoes that remain at school
Fourth Grade supplies
String bag
48 - #2 pencils - no mechanical pencils
2 large pink erasers
2 pkgs. pencil top erasers
1 yellow highlighter
1 zippered pencil pouch
1 pkg. black Expo dry erase markers - 4 count
2 glue sticks
1 pair 7” pointed tip scissors
1 box colored pencils – 12 count
1 composition notebook (wide rule)
1 set of headphones – no ear buds
4 – two pocket portfolio folders
1 pkg. wide ruled notebook paper – 70
1 computer mouse
1 pkg. disinfecting wipes
1 box quart storage bags
2 large boxes Kleenex
1 CLEAR water bottle
PE shoes that remain at school
Fifth and Sixth Grade supplies
String bag (sturdy)
Book bag, no wheels (this is not carried from class to class)
24 - #2 pencils - no mechanical pencils with lead
1 pencil bag
2 pkg. wide ruled notebook paper
4 pocket folders
1 large pink eraser
1 box pencil top erasers
1 box colored pencils - 12 count
1 small glue stick
2 red pens
1 composition notebook (wide rule)
1 - 3 subject notebook (wide rule)
1 - 1 subject notebook (wide rule)
2 highlighters
1 pkg. disinfecting wipes
2 large boxes Kleenex
1 set of headphones - no ear buds
**Optional chromebook carrying case and CLEAR water bottle
PE shoes that remain at school
ATCHISON COUNTY COMMUNITY JR/SR HIGH SCHOOL
Dates To Remember:
Aug 8: New student enrollment at JSH Commons 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Aug. 14: First day of Fall Athletics Practices - 8/23 First Day of School
JSH supply lists may vary from course to course and your student’s teacher(s) could periodically request that certain items be resupplied.
Bookbags/backpacks, purses, or any other type of storage accessory bag are NOT allowed to be taken into the classroom.
General Supplies
2 large boxes of tissue
PE Supplies: white, gray, black, or orange t-shirts, dark colored shorts, personal hygiene items, hair ties or headbands for longer hair.
Art Supplies: 12-24 pack of colored pencils, 3-4 #2 wooden pencils, hand pencil sharpener, plastic ziploc bag to hold supplies, block eraser, 4 fine-point permanent marker and 4 ultrafine point permanent marker, 8”x11” sketchbook or spiral notebook.
Junior High School List
4 single subject notebook (college ruled)
1 pkg graph paper for math
1 pkg loose leaf paper (college ruled)
2 black/blue pens
1 pack of pencils and extra erasers
1 set of colored pencils
2 highlighters any color
1 set of WIRED headphones
High School List
2 - 3-ring binders (2 inch)
2 sets of tabbed notebook dividers
1 pkg graph paper for math
1 - 2 pkg loose leaf paper (college ruled)
3 black/blue pens
1 pack pencils and extra erasers
1 set of colored pencils
1 set of WIRED headphones
