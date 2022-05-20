Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester, which ended May 10, 2022.
Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the President’s list. Full time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.95 are named to the Dean’s List. Of the 2,059 students on campus for 2019-2020 academic year, 151 made the President’s List and 667 made the Dean’s List.
Those area residents who have earned these honors are:
[Insert student(s) below]
Founded in 1858, Benedictine College is a Catholic, Benedictine, residential, liberal arts college located on the bluffs above the Missouri River in Atchison, Kansas. The school is proud to have been named one of America’s Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report as well as one of the top Catholic colleges in the nation by First Things magazine and the Newman Guide. It prides itself on outstanding academics, extraordinary faith life, strong athletic programs, and an exceptional sense of community and belonging. It has a mission to educate men and women within a community of faith and scholarship.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, HONORS
Atchison, KS
Bryan Barraza, Dean’s List
Joshua Delfs, Dean’s List
Daniel Draftz, Dean’s List
Madison Garner, Dean’s List
Arturo Hernandez, Dean’s List
Benjamin Hoopes, Dean’s List
Lillian Morrison, Dean’s List
Gianna Muggli, President’s List
Naomi Muggli, President’s List
John Mulholland, Dean’s List
Clare Newbolds, President’s List
Rose Parker, Dean’s List
Jeffrey Peterson, Dean’s List
Mark Seymour, Dean’s List
MaryGrace Welte, Dean’s List
Philip White, Dean’s List
Basehor, KS
Katherine Brandenburg, President’s List
Jason Nick, President’s List
Sarah Zoch, President’s List
Cummings, KS
Andrew Jirak, Dean’s List
William Rioux, Dean’s List
Kansas City, MO
Clare Boecker, President’s List
Anthony Bridges, Dean’s List
Kathrynne Taylor, Dean’s List
Leavenworth, KS
Cassady Giefer, Dean’s List
Alaine Sloan, President’s List
Meriden, KS
Aaliyah Raines, Dean’s List
Parkville, MO
Megan Homoly, Dean’s List
Platte City, MO
Paul Crouse, Dean’s List
Saint Joseph, MO
Cali Bailey, Dean’s List
Sydney Hagey, Dean’s List
Claudia Kammerer, Dean’s List
Troy, KS
Caitlin Johnson, Dean’s List
