Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester, which ended May 10, 2022.

Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the President’s list. Full time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.95 are named to the Dean’s List. Of the 2,059 students on campus for 2019-2020 academic year, 151 made the President’s List and 667 made the Dean’s List.

Those area residents who have earned these honors are:

Founded in 1858, Benedictine College is a Catholic, Benedictine, residential, liberal arts college located on the bluffs above the Missouri River in Atchison, Kansas. The school is proud to have been named one of America’s Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report as well as one of the top Catholic colleges in the nation by First Things magazine and the Newman Guide. It prides itself on outstanding academics, extraordinary faith life, strong athletic programs, and an exceptional sense of community and belonging. It has a mission to educate men and women within a community of faith and scholarship.

Atchison, KS

Bryan Barraza, Dean’s List

Joshua Delfs, Dean’s List

Daniel Draftz, Dean’s List

Madison Garner, Dean’s List

Arturo Hernandez, Dean’s List

Benjamin Hoopes, Dean’s List

Lillian Morrison, Dean’s List

Gianna Muggli, President’s List

Naomi Muggli, President’s List

John Mulholland, Dean’s List

Clare Newbolds, President’s List

Rose Parker, Dean’s List

Jeffrey Peterson, Dean’s List

Mark Seymour, Dean’s List

MaryGrace Welte, Dean’s List

Philip White, Dean’s List

Basehor, KS

Katherine Brandenburg, President’s List

Jason Nick, President’s List

Sarah Zoch, President’s List

Cummings, KS

Andrew Jirak, Dean’s List

William Rioux, Dean’s List

Kansas City, MO

Clare Boecker, President’s List

Anthony Bridges, Dean’s List

Kathrynne Taylor, Dean’s List

Leavenworth, KS

Cassady Giefer, Dean’s List

Alaine Sloan, President’s List

Meriden, KS

Aaliyah Raines, Dean’s List

Parkville, MO

Megan Homoly, Dean’s List

Platte City, MO

Paul Crouse, Dean’s List

Saint Joseph, MO

Cali Bailey, Dean’s List

Sydney Hagey, Dean’s List

Claudia Kammerer, Dean’s List

Troy, KS

Caitlin Johnson, Dean’s List

