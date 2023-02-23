The label is the law. It’s a statement used often in discussions surrounding pesticide use to underscore the need for knowledge of product labels prior to application. In fact, there may be requirements you need to understand even prior to purchase. One of those is knowledge of whether or not the pesticide is considered restricted use.
Restricted use pesticides require applicator certification prior to purchase/application. There are two categories in Kansas: commercial and private. In short, Commercial pesticide certification is for application as a business or for compensation. Private applicators are applying on owned/rented property without compensation. Commercial certification requires passage of a general test plus an additional test in at least one other application category at approved testing locations. Private pesticide applicators have to pass an open book examination administered through local Extension Offices. If you’re unsure what certification you need, visit the Kansas Department of Agriculture at: https://www.agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/pesticide-fertilizer/pesticide-applicator or contact any of our District Offices for clarification.
How does this apply to product labels? There can be confusion about whether application certification is necessary. As you prepare for applications this spring, look closely at product labels. If you have the product, open up the label and take a look. If not, you can find them on company websites or sites like cdms.net or greenbook.net . As an example, Tordon RTU is not restricted use (that’s why you can purchase it off the shelf at many farm supply stores – but Tordon 22K is (read the label closely and you’ll see how different they really are). If you’re going to purchase Tordon 22K, make sure you have your private pesticide certification in order.
Don’t want to mess with the certification and testing process? In some cases, non-restricted use products may be available as a substitute. Resources like the 2023 KSU Chemical Weed Control Guide (available online or via District Offices) can help you sort through it.
Pruning Fruit Trees
So long as fruit tree wood isn’t frozen, pruning season runs from now through March. Spring will be here soon, and while it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the task of pruning, it’s a necessary process. Follow these simple rules to make the process easier:
Broken/damaged/diseased branches are an easy first cut. Narrow branch angles are an easy prune as well. They are weak points that result in breakage issues during wind or ice storms.
Suckers are branches growing straight up from the trunk or major branches. Remove them, then remove any that are rubbing or are interfering with mowing/harvesting/pruning. Always cut back to another branch or bud and do not leave a stub.
Once you remove 30 percent of the tree’s branch area, stop. Otherwise, you can remove thinner branches on the tree’s interior or cut back branches to reduce total tree size as necessary.
