The label is the law. It’s a statement used often in discussions surrounding pesticide use to underscore the need for knowledge of product labels prior to application. In fact, there may be requirements you need to understand even prior to purchase. One of those is knowledge of whether or not the pesticide is considered restricted use.

Restricted use pesticides require applicator certification prior to purchase/application. There are two categories in Kansas: commercial and private. In short, Commercial pesticide certification is for application as a business or for compensation. Private applicators are applying on owned/rented property without compensation. Commercial certification requires passage of a general test plus an additional test in at least one other application category at approved testing locations. Private pesticide applicators have to pass an open book examination administered through local Extension Offices. If you’re unsure what certification you need, visit the Kansas Department of Agriculture at: https://www.agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/pesticide-fertilizer/pesticide-applicator or contact any of our District Offices for clarification.

