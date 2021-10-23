Over 7,500 varieties of apples exist throughout the world. Today 2,500 are grown in the United States. Below are a few interesting facts about the teacher’s favorite fruit.
The crabapple is the only apple native to North America.
Apples come in all shades of reds, greens, and yellows.
Apple blossom is the state flower of Michigan.
Apples are grown in all 50 states.
Apples are fat, sodium, and cholesterol free.
A medium apple is about 80 calories.
The pilgrims planted the first United States apple trees in the Massachusetts Bay Colony.
Apple trees take four to five years to produce their first fruit.
Most apples are still picked by hand in the fall.
Apples are a member of the rose family.
Some apple trees will grow over 40 feet high and live over 100 years.
Apples are the second most valuable fruit grown in the U.S. Oranges are first.
In colonial time, apples were called winter banana or melt-in-the-mouth.
The largest U.S. apple crop was 277.3 million cartons in 1998.
Apples have five seed pockets or carpels. Each pocket contains seeds.
The World’s top apple producers are China, U.S., Turkey, Poland and Italy.
In 1730, the first apple nursery was opened in Flushing, New York.
One of George Washington’s hobbies was pruning his apple trees.
America’s longest-lived apple tree was reportedly planted in 1647 by Peter Stuyvesant in his Manhattan orchard and was still bearing fruit when a derailed train struck it in 1866.
Apples ripen six to 10 times faster at room temperature than if they were refrigerated.
A peck of apples weight 10.5 pounds.
A bushel of apples weights about 42 pounds and will yield 20-24 quarts of applesauce.
Archeologists have found evidence that humans have been enjoying apples since at least 6500 B.C.
The old saying, “An apple a day, keeps the doctor away.” This saying comes from an old English adage, “To eat an apple before going to bed, will make the doctor beg his bread.”
The top apple producing states are Washington, New York, Michigan, Pennsylvania, California and Virginia.
In 2006, 58% of apples produced in the U.S. were produced in Washington.
In 2005, there were 7,500 apple growers with orchards covering 379,000 acres.
Almost one out of every four apples harvested in the U.S. is exported.
The apple variety ‘Red Delicious’ is the most widely grown in the U.S. with 62 million bushels harvested in 2005.
National Apple Month is the only national, generic apple promotion conducted in the U.S. Originally founded in 1904 as National Apple Week, it was expanded in 1996 to a three-month promotional window from September through November.
On August 21, 2007, the Gold Rush apple was designated as the official Illinois’ state fruit. The apple is also the state fruit of Minnesota, New York, Vermont, Washington and West Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.