The Amelia Earhart Festival is excited to announce Friday night activities for the 2023 Festival will be held on the Atchison Riverfrontwith music entertainment, children’s activities and more!
Thefestivalwill continue on Saturday with activities throughout the day culminating with the Aerobatic Show and “Concert in the Sky” Fireworks on the Riverfront.
A special delightwill becrowdfavorite Sawyer Brown headline Friday night’s entertainment.They bring an unmatched energy to the stage and will provide fantastic fun to cap off the evening.
Additional acts will be added soon. The Amelia Earhart Festival Facebook page will update festival information as it becomes available.
The Sawyer Brown entertainment will be a ticketed event. Gates and concessions will open at 4pm. The Army National Guard will present colors at 7pm and will be accompanied by the singing of the National Anthem.
Food vendors and concessions will be available on the grounds. No cooler or beverages can be carried in the grounds area.
“We are very excited about the changes to Friday night with the venue being movedto the riverfront,” JacquePregont, Amelia Earhart Festival Coordinatorsaid. “Sawyer Brown was here previously and definitely will bring a ton of energy to the stage.”
Tickets will go on sale May 1, 2023 at the advance price of $10 per ticket. Tickets on the day of the concert will be $15.
