In October of 2020, the Atchison City Commission authorized the Mayor to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with Evergy Kansas Central, Inc. regarding Evergy's purchase of the former sale barn property at 2103 Main Street. The company's interest was seeing geometric improvements at the intersection of Forest Park Ave and Main Street. The improvements would enable them to redevelop that property into their new Atchison headquarters.
The Forest Park Ave improvement budget originally called for $200,000 with a $50,000 from the city and up to $150,000 from Evergy.
Certain work has already been completed, such as surveying and engineering, with a right-of-way acquisition costs expected soon. Additionally, a construction contract has already been authorized for the concrete portion of the project.
A bid for the grading, fill and partial drainage had been let with two bids received. The lowest bid came from Steve Marlatt Construction, LLC. had the winning bid of $72,295.00.
