At the USD 377 Board of Education meeting on Sept. 14, Board members:

> Heard a report from Activities Director Cy Wallisch about some sporting concerns. Wallisch talked about a shortage of qualified game activities and the rising costs. Wallisch said he has been visiting with other districts about the issue, and expects to explore some options board members to consider.

