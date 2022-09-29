At the USD 377 Board of Education meeting on Sept. 14, Board members:
> Heard a report from Activities Director Cy Wallisch about some sporting concerns. Wallisch talked about a shortage of qualified game activities and the rising costs. Wallisch said he has been visiting with other districts about the issue, and expects to explore some options board members to consider.
Wallisch said a group of about 15 students have expressed an interest in forming a golf team. He indicated he is concerned about the financial costs to support a team because there is no gate revenue. Wallisch said he will continue to pursue the possibility for interested students.
> Heard a presentation from the Fine Arts Department, and approved the following field trips: For Soundmasters to attend play at New Theater for Soundmasters with Sponsor Amy Eckert; trip to the Jazz Museum and a BAC tournament for ACCHS Band with Sponsor Greg Scheetz and for the fall musical cast members a trip to the musical "Curtains" at Emporia State University with Eckert and Co-sponsor Noelle Walters.
> Accepted the following recommendations: Bridgett Kelly as a substitue; a supplemental contract for Gunnar Koontz for junior high assistant wrestling coach; and Charlie Buttron -- Retirement.
> On Aug. 31, board members accepted the following recommendations concerning personnel: Hired as bus drivers -- Tami Elkins, Tiny K Route Driver; Substitutes contingent on obtaining license -- Margaret Sundby and Katie Wilbourn. Positional adjustments: Rob McLenon to 38-hour, became effective Aug. 8; and Megan Gracey to an Instructional Aid Level II.
Approved supplemental contracts per negotiated agreements for: Sheila Chalfant as PDC Chairwoman; Assistant High School Volleyball Coach Cindy Myers; Early Childhood Department Chairwoman Callie Faught; and High School Assistant Football Coach Taylor Smith.
Accepted resignation from Greg Elkins -- regular route bus driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.