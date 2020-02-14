Tannah Forbes and Drucilla Longbrake both made history Friday by being the first two girls at ACCHS to qualify for the state tournament at regional wrestling in Paola. They will compete in State next weekend in McPherson. More coverage to follow in the nest issue of the Globe.
