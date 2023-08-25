After the program’s most successful season in years, Atchison County Community High School is faced with substantial changes on both the field and sideline.
Kody Tegtmeier took over the role of Head Coach for the program after the departure of Alex Thornburgh.
Tegtmeier joins the Tigers after spending most of his career with 6-man and 8-man football including the last five years at Peabody-burns High School.
Tegtmeier said he eventually developed the desire to compete and build a program at bigger schools.
“I just got kind of tired of running out of kids,” Tegtmeier said. “It was getting to the point where I wanted to get a bigger team and more kids to choose from and go from there.”
Tegtmeier said the incoming facilities and renovations along with the players of the program were key in his decision to take the job.
“The brand new indoor facility that we’re building was a big time factor for me,” Tegtmeier said. “We do have a lot of numbers in the younger class but I do expect big things from these junior and senior classes.”
Tegtmeier is optimistic about who will be back on the roster specifically with the backfield with junior running back Easton Schletzbaum returning as well as a majority of the offensive line.
“That will be a big help because I love to run the football,” Tegtmeier said. “Having those guys up front help lead the way will be big for us.”
Tegtmeier said to work on the simple aspects of the game and what they can control.
“My biggest thing is the little things and taking care of what we can control and not the things that happen in games that are out of our control,” Tegtmeier said.
