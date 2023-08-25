ACCHS

James Howey | Atchison Globe

ACCHS junior Easton Schletzbaum runs through the MH-MA defense at Guy Galley Field.

 James Howey | Atchison Globe

After the program’s most successful season in years, Atchison County Community High School is faced with substantial changes on both the field and sideline.

Kody Tegtmeier took over the role of Head Coach for the program after the departure of Alex Thornburgh.