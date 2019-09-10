The Atchison County Community High School offensive backfield shines opening night in its blowout 56-12 win over Oskaloosa on the road Friday night.
Senior running back Trystin Myers had a 160-yards and four touchdowns on four carries and fellow senior running back Tucker Smith had a game-high 186-yards with two touchdowns on 16 carries.
Coach Corey Thomas said he was anxious to see how his team would play with the amount of change that happened with the roster.
“I was interested to see how the team would perform the first game of the year having so many new guys start,” Thomas said. “We only brought back 3 starters from last year so a lot of new faces and a lot of major roles to fill.”
The Tigers will host the powerhouse that is Jackson Heights who is the No. 3 team class 1A.
Myers said he wasn’t satisfied with the win and that his team can will have to play at a much higher level next week.
“I wasn’t that happy with our performance tonight and we definitely could have done better,” Myers said. “We’ve got to pick it up on defense and play a lot tougher than we did tonight.”
