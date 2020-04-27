The loss of the Amelia Earhart Festival until summer 2021 represents an unprecedented economic challenge for Atchison and the surrounding community. Globe reporting will focus in the coming days on understanding this impact, and the other consequences of pandemic COVID-19. Provide input and feedback on how you have been affected via achglobe@gmail.com
