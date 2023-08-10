This year marked the 75th Anniversary of the Jefferson County 4-H Fair. For many years, I have asked food champion winners to share their “winning” food recipes with me and this year was no exception. This year’s fair featured a braided bread that was entered by Greysen Correll of Denison.

Greysen is the son of Jacob and Samantha Correll and is a member of the Fairview 4-H Club. This is his 6th year in 4-H and is 12 years old. His bread was named Champion in Level 3 and later named Overall Grand Champion in Foods. His recipe is Easy, Perfect Yeast Bread. Now for his “winning” bread recipe: