This year marked the 75th Anniversary of the Jefferson County 4-H Fair. For many years, I have asked food champion winners to share their “winning” food recipes with me and this year was no exception. This year’s fair featured a braided bread that was entered by Greysen Correll of Denison.
Greysen is the son of Jacob and Samantha Correll and is a member of the Fairview 4-H Club. This is his 6th year in 4-H and is 12 years old. His bread was named Champion in Level 3 and later named Overall Grand Champion in Foods. His recipe is Easy, Perfect Yeast Bread. Now for his “winning” bread recipe:
1 cup lukewarm water
2/3 cup sugar
2 pkg. active dry yeast
6 cups all-purpose flour
½ cup cooking oil
1 cup boiling water
2 eggs
1 teaspoon salt
Mix together the following: lukewarm water, sugar and yeast; let set. In a large bowl, put two cups flour. Make a well in the center and add cooking oil and boiling water. Stir until it makes a smooth ball. Let the dough stand about 10 minutes. Then add eggs and salt and mix well. Now add the yeast mixture and mix. Add four cups flour, slowly stirring all the time. Knead dough and let rise until doubled in bulk. Make into dinner rolls, hamburger buns, cinnamon rolls or donuts. Let rise again until double in bulk and bake in 350°F oven about 30 minutes or until nicely done. Greysen chose to make into a braided loaf and baked it for 25-35 minutes.
Named as Overall Reserve Champion Food winner at this year’s fair was a Lemon Blueberry Cake made by Creighton Lloyd from Topeka. He is the 16-year-old son of Tiffany Lloyd and is a 7-year member of the Prosperity 4-H Club of Valley Falls. His “winning” entry was named champion in Level 4 and later went on to be named Overall Reserve Champion Food product. His cake recipe includes the following:
Lemon Blueberry Cake
Cake ingredients:
3 cups cake flour
1 ½ cups granulated sugar
1 Tablespoon cornstarch
2 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
½ cup unsalted butter, softened and cut into 8 pieces
½ cup canola oil
¾ cup buttermilk
2 Tablespoons lemon zest
¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
4 large eggs, room temperature
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
2 ½ cups blueberries
Cake steps:
1. Preheat oven to 350° and line three 8” round cake pans by lightly greasing and flouring the sides and lining the bottoms with parchment paper. Set aside.
2. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, cornstarch, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
3. Using a mixer, add softened butter, one tablespoon at a time, adding the next one only after the first one is combined. The mixture will appear sandy in texture.
4. While mixing on low-speed, slowly drizzle in oil.
5. In a separate bowl, whisk together buttermilk, lemon zest, lemon juice, eggs, and vanilla extract until combined.
6. With mixer on low-speed, slowly drizzle in the buttermilk mixture until the batter is smooth and completely combined.
7. Use a spatula to stir in blueberries.
8. Evenly divide batter into prepared cake pans and bake for 30 minutes or until the surface of the cake springs back to the touch and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out mostly clean with a few moist crumbs.
9. All cakes to cool in cake pans for 10-15 minutes before running a knife around the edge of the pan to loosen cakes and carefully inverting onto a cooking rack to cool completely before decorating.
10. Once cooled completely, decorate the cake using Lemon Buttercream frosting.
Lemon Buttercream Frosting
1 cup butter, softened
1 heaping Tablespoon lemon zest
¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
5 cups powdered sugar
Frosting Steps:
1. Add the butter, lemon juice, and lemon zest to a mixing bowl.
2. Mix on medium speed until thoroughly combined (about 2 minutes).
3. Scrape the mixture down from the sides before the next step.
4. Sift the powdered sugar
5. Add powdered sugar to the mixture.
6. Mi on low until sugar and butter and incorporated (about 30 seconds). Stop the mixer and scrape down the sides. Increase the speed to medium-high and mix for another 30-45 seconds until frosting is light and fluffy.
