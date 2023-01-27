The last few years have been confusing and confounding for investors, as a global pandemic, constant uncertainty and record inflation threw the stock market into turmoil.
Dana Winters, an LPL Financial Advisor at Waddell & Reed in Hiawatha, believes we are entering the new year with arrows pointing in the right direction for a more stable investing landscape.
“After two years of disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we were searching for some kind of return to normalcy, while at the same time, still experiencing the aftereffects of the pandemic," she said. "Some of those aftereffects included the imbalances created by the fiscal, monetary, and public health policy put in place to address the pandemic – and the process of addressing those imbalances has been disorienting at times."
Winters said that if 2022 was about imbalances that had built in the economy and starting to address them, financial advisors believe 2023 will be about setting ourselves up for what comes next as the economy and markets find their way back to steadier ground – even if the adjustment period continues.
“The Federal Reserve (Fed) spent 2022 aggressively fighting inflation by raising interest rates," she said. "In 2023, we expect the Fed to find that point where it can stop raising rates, as inflation starts to come under control. The Fed’s efforts to control inflation throughout 2022 pulled interest rates off of extremely low levels that were historically unprecedented. While that has been painful for bond investors, for the first time in a decade savers can now get an attractive yield, and 2023 will be more focused on how to potentially benefit from this significant shift."
Stock market expectations may also see some realignment heading into 2023, she continued. The projections for certain market segments became too high in 2022 following a decade of low rates and a burst of extraordinary technology adoption.
"We expect 2023 will likely be more focused on the opportunities that may emerge from a market sell-off," she said. "“The disruptions may not be fully resolved and there may be more challenges to come, but progress toward finding balance is well underway. And when those disruptions hit the market, if can be hard to find our footing and stay the course."
Winters said that investing mistakes often take place during periods of elevated volatility. One of the most frequent is trying to time the market by jumping in and out.
"Market timers musts be right twice, and timing the return to the market can be extremely difficult to pull off," she said. "Markets can turn quickly, and missing just one big up day can significantly reduce returns over time. The biggest daily gains tend to come in down markets, making them especially difficult to predict."
Winters said time in the market, not timing the market, may be more beneficial to long term investors.
"We believe patient investors stand a better chance of meeting long-term goals," she said. "No one has crystal ball, but at lower valuations, history suggests the chances of above-average returns going forward may be rising. It’s tough to do during times like this, but we encourage long term investors to stick to their game plan.”
Winters’ offices are located in downtown Hiawatha, and she can be reached at (785) 742-4520 or at djwinters@wradvisors.com.
Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered Member FINRA/SIPC. The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual.
