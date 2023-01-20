Mental health awareness has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the world’s mental well-being and shined a light on our country’s shortfalls in recognizing, treating and even talking about the state of affairs of our psychological, emotional and social welfare.
Recent studies have shown that both Kansas and Missouri have a long row to hoe in catching up to the rest of the country in multiple aspects of mental health condition and options, but federal legislation in 2022 is providing funding for both Midwest states to grow in their efforts to provide services for those suffering with mental health conditions.
In their report, The State of Mental Health in America – 2023, Mental Health America ranked all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, on multiple factors of mental well-being and availability of services. The results were troubling, with Kansas consistently ranking near or at the very bottom of most categories, and Missouri residing in bottom half of the majority of the group’s lists. In the survey’s Overall Rankings, which drew on data from 15 different categories mostly compiled in 2019 and 2020, Kansas finished dead last at 51st, while Missouri came in 40th.
On a local level, mental healthcare providers see the challenges as well.
Sarah Olson, LSCSW, with Horizon Therapy Associates LLC — based in Hiawatha, said one of the biggest challenges she sees is a lack of providers.
“The demand for services in our area is great and my office has a waitlist,” she said. “Therapists have to manage their own mental health and can only hold so many appointments per week.”
Olson said she is grateful that her practice was able to secure another provider to start within the next few months and focus on work with children.
Of particular concern, over 9% of Kansas youth surveyed reported having a substance use disorder in the previous year — Kansas also finished last in youth with severe depressive episodes receiving consistent treatment, totaling just 6.5%, which was just over half of the next worst state and 22% behind the national average. Both Kansas and Missouri showed poorly in mental health workforce availability, with Missouri showing 460 individuals per healthcare provider in the state, while Kansas was recorded at 470:1.
The good news is, both states are raking in federal funding to support the issues at hand. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration reported that in 2022, Kansas received a total of over $50,000,000 in grants and funding to address substance abuse and mental health concerns, while Missouri doubled that total. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act also sent funds to each state, with Missouri receiving approximately $15,000,000 and Kansas receiving over $6,000,000 to go to educational agencies to support better mental health in schools.
Mental health, for perhaps the first time in human history, is at the forefront of the world’s conscious. Given that focus and the available resources, now is the time for both local states to take considerable steps forward by enacting real, measurable changes in the processes and attitude they take in regards to their citizens well-being.
Information from an article
"The State of Mental Health in America
2023" by M. Fritze Reinert and D. & T. Nguyen in the October 2022 issue of Mental Health America contributed to this article.
