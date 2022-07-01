Born and raised in the Kansas City area, Mandy lost both her legs in 2014 at the age of 21. After what was a difficult adjustment time, she felt the need to stop feeling sorry for herself and help other people. She is involved with multiple charities including The Battle Buddy Foundation, Operation Ward 57, Cars4Heroes, Clasp-Life, The Crawford House, Chive Charities, Colorado Springs Chive, 50Legs, and Conservation Through Tourism.
Mandy has become an avid climber and has achieved amazing things including being the first female bilateral amputee in recorded history to ascend Mt. Kilimanjaro, reaching 19,000 feet in elevation, by crawling.
Mandy is currently enrolled as a full-time student at the University of Colorado majoring in English and minoring in Anthropology. She loves spending time with her dogs, collecting plants, reading, writing, drawing, traveling, photography and filming. Mandy’s strength, perseverance, and resilience are an inspiration to everyone. Her story is one that we all should hear and take a lesson from.
2022 Pioneering Ach
